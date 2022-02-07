Covid vaccine doses cross 27-cr mark in UP

Uttar Pradesh registered a fresh milestone in Covid vaccine administration on Monday as it crossed the 27-crore mark.

“UP is first state in the country to achieve this number in Covid vaccination,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement on Monday.

The total number of Covid vaccine jab administered across the state reached 27,04,06,588 at 9 pm, including 16,06,29,932 first doses and 10,80,11,949 second doses. Also 17,64,707 precaution doses have been administered in the state.