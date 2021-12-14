Covid vax drive: To boost coverage, unvaxxed to be served call-out notices

The district administration is all set to serve call-out notices to all those who are yet to turn up for the Covid-19 vaccination. Besides, the administration has also roped in NGOs and the health department in the move aimed to boost the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination exercise and achieve 100% vaccination in the district.

Also, the administration has directed the health department to conduct street plays and motivation drives to dispel the myths related to the Covid-19 vaccines. “Covid-19 vaccination is going on a war-footing, but there are still many who are not vaccinated. Hence, we are going to give call-out notices (Bulava parchies) to such people in order to reach out to them and convince them for the vaccination,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, while addressing a recent meeting that was called to ease out the issues affecting ongoing Covid vaccination drive.

The DM further said they would be taking the help of the NGOs and government departments and will chalk out the details of the people who have not taken the Covid vaccine jab. As per the records of district administration, as of now, around 89% of the eligible people have been vaccinated, while around 50% have received the second dose.

The move aims to boost the ongoing vaccination exercise.

The administration has also chalked out a special micro-plan to reach out to the people. As a part of the micro-plan, an administrative official said they would also be setting up on the spot vaccination camps at the places of gathering. These camps would cover all the places, including shopping malls, multi-storey buildings, slum areas, small towns, religious places, hotels, restaurants, commercial complexes, metro stations, labour markets etc.