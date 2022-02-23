Covid-19 affect: Artistes face penury as events, finances dry up

There was a time when Haider Baksh Qawwal, known for his intense Sufi performances, was overbooked and had to refuse patrons due to his busy schedule. The Qawwal, who has performed and earned praise of Lata Mangeshkar and Naushad, is today struggling to get work after the lockdown. In the last two years, he has only performed a limited number of shows.

“The last two years have been very difficult. There are six members in my group and without work, all struggling for survival. I never thought so many wonderful artistes would have to struggle for shows like this. My wife passed away during the pandemic but I never begged in front of anyone. Yes, there were fans that helped me during the pandemic,” Haider Baksh said.

“The cultural sector generates its own economy by providing employment to many. The majority of artistes have lost their income. They see no clear path back to pre-pandemic levels of employment. Many artists are broken economically, emotionally and socially,” he said.

Munawwar Masoom Qawwal, popular for his song ‘Husne Mohabbat ki ada’, said, “The pandemic has hit culture, art and singers. Many artistes have faced economic problems because their savings have been exhausted.”

Artistes are not economists. They are not good at saving money. Most have spent all they earned. Now they are facing problems, Masoom added.

Kapil Madan, lead singer of Kafira band, said, “For the last two years, we have been sitting at home without work. There are around eight band members, who have been sitting idle. Now, all the members have lost interest in rehearsals. They are waiting for any booking now,” adding, “Mostly bands are called to perform at corporate and public events which are still not taking place.”

Amit Arora, who runs a band, said, “I used to get regular bookings but the pandemic has hit everything. Now, I am only performing with limited artistes at private parties.”

Noted theatre artiste Anil Rastogi said, “There are more than 20 theatre groups in Lucknow alone and for the past two years they have done a limited number of shows.”

Sangam Bahuguna, president, UP Kalakar Association, said, “Artistes have an inflated ego. They will never ask for anything despite living in penury. Some artists have passed away in absence of proper treatment during the pandemic. However, we have helped more than 200 artistes.”

Shatrughan Sharma, a theatre artiste, said, “The state government must think about the pathetic condition of city artistes and provide help in whatever way they can.”

