Covid-19: Allahabad High Court to function virtually from today

Allahabad High Court (FIle photo)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 10:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Amidst the rising cases of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court will function in a virtual mode both at Prayagraj and Lucknow from January 10, 2022. No advocate will be allowed to enter the premises of the high court from Monday, stated a notification issued by registrar general, Ashish Garg on Sunday.

The staff of the high court will remain present in minimum number from January 10.

From Monday, only the fresh matter will be listed for hearing except criminal appeal in which convict is in custody, applications for suspension of sentence and bail will be listed regularly.

Further, as per the notification, in old cases in which dates were fixed will be adjourned to a specific date for hearing.

Earlier, on January 3 high court administration decided to function in virtual mode but on the next day shifted to hybrid mode allowing both virtual and physical mode of hearing.

