Covid-19 booster shots: Preparations begin to administer third dose to medical, frontline workers

Following the Central government’s instructions to administer booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines amid concern over the highly transmissible variant Omicron, preparations have begun in earnest to administer the doses to medical professionals, frontline health staff and senior citizens with comorbidities in Prayagraj and Pratapagrh districts from January 10, 2022, informed district medical and health officials.

Similarly, preparations to administer the vaccine to 15 to 18-year-olds from January 3, 2022, are also underway, they added.

Officials claimed that a major challenge in this direction are those frontline and health workers who have not yet got the second dose of the vaccine. They have been asked to get their second shots by December 31 at all costs. Such individuals are being identified and being contacted personally by the department in this regard, informed a senior district health official.

District immunisation officer, Prayagraj Dr Tirath Lal said that so far 35,172 health workers of the district have been immunised, along with 43,228 frontline workers, which include employees of the police, revenue and municipal departments and others. “Now, all of them would be given the third booster dose of the vaccine from around January 10. Those individuals who have been administered the two shots of the vaccine and suffer from comorbidities would also be administered the third dose of the Covishield or Covaxin,” he explained.

These persons are now being informed about this through their contact numbers available with the district medical and health department, he explained.

Around 3,000 health workers and 5,000 frontline workers, who have not taken their second shots, are also being asked to get their booster shots immediately, Dr Lal said.

Meanwhile, school and madarsa officials are also being contacted to ensure that a maximum of 15 to 18-year-olds take their first shots in the first week of January, as soon as the districts start immunisation drive. These teens would get their jabs on the premises of their schools themselves, officials say.

In Pratapgarh district too, preparations have begun in earnest. Here too, the plan is to kick-start administering the Covid vaccine to 15 to 18-year-olds from January 3 and the third dose to medical professionals, frontline health staff and senior citizens with comorbidities from January 10, 2022. “The data of the people to be immunised will be prepared development block wise and sent to the community and primary health centres (CHCs and PHCs) by the district medical and health department. The plan is to set up separate booths for this at the CHCs and PHCs of the district, shared assistant district immunisation officer,” Pratapgarh Dr Mahesh Kumar Singh.

He said that the 15 to 18 years old would be administered Covaxin in accordance with the government’s instructions.

ZyCoV-D to also be administered

ZyCoV-D— the world’s first plasmid DNA vaccine against Covid-19—is also set to be administered in Prayagraj. It will be administered using a needle-free applicator called “PharmaJet.” The use of this needle-free applicator enables pain-free intradermal vaccine delivery, as well as a significant reduction in any major side effects, officials claimed. Dr Tirath Lal said that people reluctant to get the dose for fear of the needle prick would especially be able to get themselves protected against the Covid-19 virus. A total of 60 teams, including 43 for rural areas and 17 for urban areas, would be deployed in the district for this and training to these team members including 100 auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) is already being given, he shared.

Dr Lal said that 6 lakh doses of this vaccine has been sought and would arrive in the first week of January 2022 and will be administered to people aged above 18 years. The three doses of ZyCoV-D are to be administered 28 days apart, he explained.