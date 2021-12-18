Covid-19 cases rise in Lucknow, 12 reported on Saturday

Lucknow reported a dozen fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, while Uttar Pradesh reported 33 fresh cases, which is highest in a single day after a gap of roughly four-months.

On August 18, UP had reported 35 fresh Covid-19 cases. On August 4, Lucknow had reported 17 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to data from the health department.

“We are getting genome sequencing done for all the 12 fresh cases,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow.

Among the fresh cases, three are contacts of the woman who had returned from Punjab on December 12 and tested positive. All three contacts are from the family of the woman, who lives in the Ashiana area. Another case is of a contact of a Covid-19 positive person in Old Hyderabad area, said a senior health official.

Two Lucknow residents, who had plans to travel abroad, tested positive when they gave their sample for mandatory Covid-19 testing before boarding the flight. Another Lucknow resident had to travel to a different state and had given the sample, which tested positive for Covid-19.

One case is of a man who had returned from Punjab via Haryana. He gave a sample and the report came positive. Two other residents of Lucknow were having symptoms and their samples tested positive.

Experts said family members of positive Covid-19 cases testing positive need attention both by authorities and families. “This is the second case in Lucknow in a week, where family members tested positive for Covid-19 after one returned from another state and tested positive. Any resident returning from another state or country should ensure they stay in a separate room and use separate washrooms during the entire home isolation period,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

On August 3, Lucknow had reported 11 fresh Covid-19 cases and on August 4 reported 17 fresh Covid-19 cases. Since then the number of fresh daily cases remained below 10. On September 22, there were 8 fresh cases and on October 4 also 8 fresh cases, while on the remaining days, fresh cases remained below 5.

Uttar Pradesh now has 189 active Covid-19 cases under treatment, while the day before, there were 164 active Covid-19 cases.