Covid-19 cases rising,still the defiant keep masks in pockets

LUCKNOW: New Covid-19 cases are on the rise in state once again, but people can still be seen wandering around unmasked and unmindful of the infection, something that experts say can cause a sudden spurt in the number of patients.

On December 21, Uttar Pradesh reported 23 new cases and the next day 21 new cases. On December 23, there were 31 new cases and on December 24, the state reported 49 fresh cases, highest since December 18 when there were 33 new cases.

“One in five attendants reaches the trauma centre emergency or OPD without mask. Before starting treatment, we have to convince them to wear a mask, at times strictly,” said Dr Samir Misra, senior faculty, trauma surgery department, King George’s Medical University.

“At public places or in parties, the commonest unseemly practice is to carry a mask but, in the pocket,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president, Indian Medical Association, Lucknow.

Earlier, the careless attitude of people saw results in the form of fine. Over 55 lakh people were fined by police across the state for not wearing masks during the previous Covid waves.

Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) DK Thakur said, “The city police will re-launch the drive aggressively and fine people if major violation of Covid protocols is seen.”

Not only were 55 lakh people fined but action was also initiated against over 5 lakh during strict enforcement of restrictions imposed due to outbreak of corona virus across the state between March and July this year, said the data from the police department.

Experts said people had to learn to trust the use of mask to protect themselves and others. “A mask, in addition to social distance, creates a physical barrier against respiratory droplets containing virus. Also, when an infected person sneezes, it restricts droplets from infecting others,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

