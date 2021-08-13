Covid-19 cases - UP’s Balua village on Gkp-Maharajganj border in focus

Even as Covid-19 cases continued to decline in Uttar Pradesh, the detection of 10 fresh cases in Maharajganj district on Wednesday has brought Balua village located in Campeerganj tehsil area into focus.

Earlier on Monday, seven Covid-19 cases were detected in Balua village. Out of these, five positive cases belonged to members of one family that included children in the one and two-year age group. The two other positive cases were residents of the same village.

After the detection of the cases, the district health department launched an intensive trace-and-test drive in the village. The sample of 100 villagers was sent for laboratory tests which confirmed Covid-19 in 10 people. The positive cases are under observation in home isolation and the health teams have distributed medicine among them, a district administration officer said.

The in-charge of Dhani community health centre, Dr Prakash Chandra Chaudhary, said that the members of the surveillance committee have been directed to maintain vigil on positive cases in Balua village. To check the spread of the infection, patients have been directed to remain in home isolation. Health teams are collecting samples of close contacts of the positive people, he said.

CMO, Gorakhpur, Dr Sudhakar Pandey said that an alert has been sounded in the area as the village is located on Gorakhpur-Maharajganj district border. There is large migration of people to various parts of the country from the area and so members of health teams are collecting the travel history of the positive people, he said.