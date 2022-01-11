Covid-19 effect: Universities scramble to shift exams to online mode

Due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, universities, both government and private, are slowly switching to conduct remaining exams in online mode or have deferred them for later dates waiting for the situation to ease.

Following a protest by s large number of students across the state in the recent past, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has decided to conduct practical exams and project work in online mode from January 14 to 23. Earlier, the university faced criticism from students for conducting all the theory papers in offline mode.

AKTU controller of exams, Anurag Tripathi, on Tuesday, has written a letter to all the directors and principals of affiliated colleges in this regard. The letter reads in view of the prevailing Covid situation across the state, the university has decided to hold practical exams and projects online.

In another development, Integral University, Lucknow, postponed all its ongoing end semester examinations, immediately, for the rest of the courses for second-year students and onwards due to a surge in Covid cases in UP and Lucknow. The revised schedule for the remaining exams will be announced soon.

University of Lucknow is yet to make a decision about its upcoming exams to begin later this month. However, due to Makar Sankranti, which is a public holiday, the university has postponed its January 14 exam to January 27.