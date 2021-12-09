Covid-19 focused sampling drive in Lucknow: Over 9K samples collected return negative

In a development that should come as a big relief to all, the over 9,000 samples collected from different professional groups, as part of the six-day focused Covid-19 testing campaign in Lucknow, returned negative.

The focused sampling started on December 1 and by December 6 the department had collected 9,598 samples via the RT-PCR method. The report of the last day’s samples came in on Wednesday.

However, the health department has decided to continue random sampling at different places in the city.

“The aim of the focused sampling was to check infection status among people who have to go out of their houses and meet people for their work. Hence, different professional groups were identified,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow.

Among the target groups were students of medical and higher education institutes, teachers, chemists running medical stores, staff of government and private hospitals, and also those working at reception and in clerical work.

Experts said that though no one tested positive for Covid-19 but people should not lower their guard and adhere to the Covid-19 protocol strictly. “Particularly at places with large gatherings, such as marriage ceremonies or other parties. Organisers should ensure limited guests stay inside a closed space and visitors too should take precaution while visiting places including markets and malls,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

The Lucknow health department has conducted 57,64,687 Covid-19 tests till now, including 27,70,293 tests via RT-PCR method, 28,07,517 Antigen, and 1,97,522 Truenat. With two fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Wednesday, the number of total active cases under treatment in Lucknow is 21.