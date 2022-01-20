Covid-19 in Lucknow: With 61% spike in 24 hrs, 3,517 new cases, one death

The state capital reported over 3,517 new Covid-19 cases and one death on Wednesday as new cases took a jump of 1,344 cases or 61% in 24-hours.

This is after a gap of over eight months that new daily Covid-19 cases have gone over 3000. On May 5, 2021, there were 3,004 new Covid-19 cases, according to the data from the health department and since then the number of new cases kept falling as the second wave started to recede.

The patient who died was admitted at the King George’s Medical University with a kidney ailment. “The 48-year-old woman came for treatment and in the Covid-19 test done at the time of admission she tested positive for Covid-19. She had multiple problems and doctors tried to save her but unfortunately she died,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU.

A major chunk of the new cases, during the day, 1,203 of them, were contacts of Covid-19 positive cases. During the day, 3,395 patients recovered and now Lucknow has 16,943 active Covid-19 cases under treatment. Lucknow is the only district with over 10K active cases and Gautam Buddh Nagar is next with 9,503 active Covid-19 cases. Lucknow has till now reported 2,65,380 and 2,654 deaths.

“The recovery rate in Lucknow is 92.61%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Among the new cases, the maximum 502 (14%) were reported from Aliganj, 423 from Chinhat, 381 from Alambagh, 279 from Indira Nagar, 219 from NK Road, 209 from Sarojininagar, 167 from Tudiyaganj, 87 from Aishbagh, 44 from Gosaiganj, according to the health department.

“Among the cases 1,139 were females,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer. Among new cases, 39 are health workers, and 74 people who went to hospitals tested positive before they could be admitted for surgical procedures. Covid-19 test is mandatory before admission of patients to hospitals. In all 472 residents tested positive for Covid-19 when they gave samples following mild symptoms.

