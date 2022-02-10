Covid-19 in UP: 5,155 heal in past 24 hrs; 20,065 active cases

Uttar Pradesh reported 2,127 new Covid-19 cases out of the 1,98,608 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

“Till now, the state has tested 10,11,51,697 samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement issued on Wednesday.

In the state, 20,07,473 patients have recovered till now, including 5,155 in the past 24 hours and there are 20,065 active cases.

In Lucknow, 337 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in which 182 were male. At the same time, 878 patients recovered.

A 68-year-old man who was suffering with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease died during treatment at Vivekananda Polyclinic. He was admitted here after testing positive for Covid-19.

Among new cases Chinhat reported 42 new cases, Aliganj 47, Alambagh 31, Indira Nagar 43, according to data from the health department.

“Till now Uttar Pradesh has administered 27,29,42,298 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine, including 16,14,87,871 first doses and 10,96,02,557 second doses. Also, 18,51,870 precautionary doses have been administered,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

