Covid-19: It’s back to normal in schools, offices, cinemas from Monday

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday decided to reopen schools for all classes in the state from Monday. It also decided that from the same day all government and private offices will function with full capacity of employees.

The decision was taken in view of let up in Covid cases in the state.

Earlier, the government had permitted reopening of physical classes for students of classes 9 to 12, colleges and universities from February 7.

The government has also directed officials concerned to ensure Covid-19 protocols are followed in government offices.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officers to make Covid help desks functional in all government, semi-government, private institutions, companies, monuments, offices, religious places, hotels/restaurants and industrial units.

All state government offices will work with full staff strength from Monday in view decrease in Covid-19 cases, a circular issued by chief secretary DS Mishra said.

The circular said all previous orders limiting presence of personnel in government offices have been rolled back. “All government offices will open with 100% presence of staff from February 14,” the circular said. “However, district administration will take a call on opening of offices or presence of staff in offices falling in areas marked as hot spots,” it further said.

Meanwhile, according to a circular issued by additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi, late on Friday night said gyms may also reopen but swimming pools and water parks should remain closed. Restaurants, hotels and cinema halls can run to full capacity, it said.

“However, restaurants and hotels are required to do screening of visitors and ensure everyone wears mask,” the circular said.

Following a surge in Covid-19 cases, the state government had imposed several restrictions to avoid overcrowding at public places like restaurants, multiplexes and hotels etc last month. Also, it restricted public places like gyms, cinema halls, banquet halls, restaurants etc to operate at 50% capacity in districts where active cases exceeded 1,000. In marriage ceremonies and other social events, not more than 100 people were permitted in closed places at a time.

Now, from Monday, all these public places can function to full capacity.