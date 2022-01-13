Covid: 3-day mega vaccination drive in Varanasi for teens from Jan 14

All government and non-government schools of the district affiliated to UP Board, CBSE Board or ICSE Board, degree colleges, universities, Sanskrit schools, coaching institutes, madrasas, ITIs, polytechnics and other educational institutions, in which children between 15 to 18 years of age are studying will remain open for vaccination from January 14 to January 16, said District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma.

Concerned staff will also be present, he added.

He said that it’s to ensure vaccination of all the children by January 16. He said that the students born between January 1, 2004, and January 1, 2007, will compulsorily come to the school during this period. Students, who have been vaccinated against Covid, will bring a vaccination certificate or any other proof. The unvaccinated students will get inoculated on the campus or at a nearby vaccination centre as decided by the concerned educational institute.

It will be the responsibility of principals, managers and registrars of educational institutes to make the arrangements for the vaccination drive.

The order has been issued under the National Disaster Management Act-2005, and action will be taken under relevant sections of the act if any laxity is found in compliance with the order, Sharma said.