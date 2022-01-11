Cows dying due to insufficient fodder in UP: Congress

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) media and communication department chairman Naseemuddin Siddiqui on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of indulging in politics and said the cows were being treated as stray animals due to wrong policies of the state government. Siddiqui told media persons that the cows were dying as they weren’t getting sufficient fodder in cow shelter homes.

He claimed 4.5 lakh stray animals roamed freely across the state and said due to them farmers were even thinking of abandoning farming, as most of their time was spent on protecting their crops.

He alleged that the funds allocated for maintenance of animals were being misused. He said Congress had a plan to protect the cows and claimed that if voted to power his party would help farmers get rid of the problem of strays.

“There would surely be a “bahaar” (spring) after the “patjhad” (autumn),” he said when asked about reports of UP Congress Committee (UPCC) vice president Imran Masood joining the Congress.