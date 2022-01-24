Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Crack in Shastri bridge pillar panel, traffic hit in Prayagraj
Crack in Shastri bridge pillar panel, traffic hit in Prayagraj

The Shastri Bridge was blocked by a massive traffic jam on Monday after the roller bearing of a bridge pillar fell into the river and caused a crack in a road built on the pillar.
Traffic jam in Prayagraj on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

There was a massive traffic jam on Shastri Bridge after a road built on pillar number 14 of the bridge developed a crack when a roller bearing of the pillar fell into the river on Monday. Due to this, at least a five-inch gap between two panels was visible causing traffic chaos since morning till late in the evening.

The traffic on Prayagraj-Varanasi lane was restricted and vehicles were allowed to pass from another lane. However, it caused massive traffic jam on the bridge till Andawa Crossing. Soon after the crack became visible, police informed PWD officials of it following which PWD engineer Yashwant Singh and his team reached the spot.

The team took out the roller bearing from the river and started efforts for its reinstallation. Singh said the roller bearing will be installed temporarily but traffic needed to be stopped for at least two days for repair of the gap in the pillar and installation of roller bearing again.

The engineer further said the bridge was constructed to bear load of 40 to 50 tonnes of weight. However, now heavy vehicles loaded with 90 to 100 tonnes of stones, sand and other materials caused the roller bearing to slip from its place.

Construction of 2.32-kilometre long Shastri bridge on GT Road was started in 1966-67 by a private company but it left the work after seven years. The rest of the work was completed by Bridge Corporation of India and bridge was opened for public use in 1980. However, the old bridge is now in a dilapidated condition.

