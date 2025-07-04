Crackdown on crime in Lko:DCP issues fresh orders to eagle mobile teams for faster crime response

In response to a recent spike in crimes across various police station limits of state capital—including brutal murders, chain snatching, loot, and harassment— Lucknow Police have intensified on-ground policing efforts. DCP Crime Kamlesh Kr Dixit briefing the police’s ‘Eagle Mobile Teams’ (HT)

Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Crime, Kamlesh Dixit recently issued fresh directions to all eagle mobile teams for more effective crime control and faster response.

“The meeting with eagle mobile units, which serve as the city’s quick-response teams, focussed on immediate action, stronger surveillance, and smarter policing to restore public confidence,” said the DCP in a press note.

The DCP acknowledged that multiple disturbing incidents in recent days have raised serious concerns about street safety and law enforcement visibility. In this backdrop, some key instructions were laid out for the mobile units.

The teams have been instructed to reach the crime scene immediately upon receiving reports of any incident — whether it’s murder, robbery, assault, or theft — to ensure there is no delay in the first response.

Officers have also been directed to intensify patrolling in crime-prone and sensitive areas, particularly during evening and night hours, to deter criminal activity and boost public confidence. Teams will actively identify suspicious individuals, update criminal records, and deploy tech-based tools to monitor habitual offenders and high-risk zones.

The latest crackdown comes amid rising public concern in Lucknow over increasing incidents of street crimes and growing demands for swifter police response.