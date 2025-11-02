Creative City of Gastronomy: Modi, Rajnath, Yogi hail Lucknow’s Unesco accolade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other Union ministers have congratulated Lucknow after the Uttar Pradesh capital earned a special place on the global culinary map with Unesco naming it the “Creative City of Gastronomy” in recognition of its famous and diverse food heritage. The designation was announced by Unesco on October 31, World Cities Day, as part of 58 additions this year to its Creative Cities Network (UCCN). (FILE PHOTO)

Modi on Saturday appealed to people all over the world to visit Lucknow to discover the Uttar Pradesh capital’s uniqueness, saying the city is synonymous with vibrant culture, at the core of which is a great culinary culture.

“I am glad that Unesco has recognised this aspect of Lucknow and I call upon people from around the world to visit Lucknow and discover its uniqueness,” the prime minister wrote on X.

The designation was announced by Unesco on October 31, World Cities Day, as part of 58 additions this year to its Creative Cities Network (UCCN).

With this, Lucknow also becomes the second Indian city to be added to UCCN’s gastronomy category, after Hyderabad was named in 2019.

The state capital’s rich culinary heritage includes mouth-watering Galouti kebabs, Awadhi Biryani, delectable Chaat and Golgappe, desserts like Makhan Malai and so much more .

In his post on X, Adityanath wrote: “Under the successful guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, India’s traditions, culture, and values are continuously gaining new recognition and prestige on the global stage. Heartfelt congratulations to the residents of the state on this historic achievement!”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP MP from Lucknow, said, “Delighted to know that Lucknow has been designated as a Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy. This global recognition is a tribute to the city’s centuries-old culinary excellence, its unique blend of tehzeeb, tradition and taste that continues to enrich India’s cultural identity.”

He further wrote: “From the artistry of Awadhi Biryani to the finesse of Galouti kebab and the sweetness of Makhan Malai, every flavour of Lucknow narrates the story of our heritage and harmony. A proud moment for Uttar Pradesh, for India and for every Lucknowite.”

External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar, in a social media post, wrote: “Pleased at the designation of Lucknow as a @UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. A deserving recognition of Lucknow’s unique culinary culture as well as India’s diverse gastronomy traditions.”

Union minister for culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “Lucknow has been designated as a Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy, a recognition of its distinguished culinary heritage and invaluable contribution to India’s rich gastronomic traditions. This honour enhances Lucknow’s global stature, positioning it as a premier destination for food and culture, and opens new avenues for tourism promotion, culture-led economic growth, heritage conservation, and international collaboration through the Unesco Creative Cities Network.”

“Guided by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s timeless traditions, culture, and values continue to attain unprecedented recognition and respect on the global stage,” he added.

The X handle of the government of UP said, “On October 31, Lucknow earned a proud place in the Unesco Creative Cities Network as a City of Gastronomy. This recognition celebrates the city’s rich culinary traditions, Awadhi heritage, and its growing role in promoting sustainable and innovative gastronomy. A moment of pride for Uttar Pradesh, where every flavour reflects centuries of culture and creativity.”

The UP tourism social media handle posted, “It’s official! Uttar Pradesh Tourism is proud to announce that Lucknow has officially become the Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy. This recognition celebrates the city’s rich culinary heritage, refined traditions, and exceptional contribution to the nation’s gastronomic identity.”

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav wrote in Hindi: “On the world’s cuisine map, the name of our Lucknow has arrived which has elevated the pride of every Lucknawi.”

The UP capital was officially declared Unesco ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ during the 43rd Session of the Unesco General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, placing the city among 70 global gastronomy hubs.