Cricketer Rinku Singh removed as SVEEP icon over ‘neutrality concerns’

LUCKNOW The Election Commission of India (ECI) has removed Indian cricketer Rinku Singh from the voter awareness campaign - SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) - in Uttar Pradesh. Rinku Singh was engaged to Samajwadi Party MP from Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency Priya Saroj on June 8. (File Photo)

Due to his popularity among youths, Singh was included in the campaign as a youth icon to motivate voters. But on Friday, the UP chief electoral officer (CEO) directed district administration officers across UP to remove all publicity material, including posters, videos and photos from websites, featuring Singh.

Singh was engaged to Samajwadi Party MP from Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency Priya Saroj on June 8. Top SP leaders including party chief Akhilesh Yadav attended the ceremony organised in Lucknow.

“After the engagement, Singh is associated with a political person. The icon engaged in the voter awareness campaign should remain apolitical and neutral, in both spirit and practice. The decision to remove Singh has been taken to maintain impartiality in the awareness campaign,” said an officer from the CEO office.

Though Rinku Singh had not made any political statement or expressed intent to join politics after engagement with Priya Saroj, but ECI rules clearly state that any perceived political connection is sufficient ground for removal of the icon from an official public outreach initiative, the officer said.

Political circles were abuzz with reaction over the ECI’s decision, with some terming it as a fair decision by the poll panel and others saying that even after engagement with a politician, Singh did not indulge in politics. However, there was no comment from Rinku Singh or Priya Saroj over the ECI’s decision.

Rinku Singh shot into the limelight following his remarkable performance when he hit five consecutive sixes in an over during an IPL match, which gave a thrilling victory to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Gujarat Titans in 2023. KKR had retained Singh for ₹13 crore in the recently concluded IPL.

Appointment as BSA doubtful?

Meanwhile, the cricketer’s appointment as basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) in UP also seemed to be in for a problem after reports that the basic education department, UP, had put his file on hold.

Even when Rinku’s name figured for the post of BSA netizens took to social media questioning his educational qualifications.

Authorities from the basic education department neither confirmed nor rubbished the news of cancellation of Rinku’s appointment as BSA. Principal secretary (sports) Manish Chauhan said the file was sent to the basic education department and he had no idea what happened thereafter.

Director, basic education, Pratap Singh Baghel said he too had no information and pleaded ignorance on developments on over Rinku’s appointment.

Another official said the state government is committed to the development of facilities for sports and encouragement of sportspersons. In the last eight years, on one hand, sports infrastructure has been developed at the rural level, while on the other hand, medal winning players are being given respectable prize money along with government jobs. UP remains the leading state in the country in terms of giving government jobs to players who have raised the prestige of the country and state through sports at the international level, he said.