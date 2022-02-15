Crime, corruption doubled under BJP’s double engine govt: Akhilesh

KANPUR Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that crime and corruption had doubled under the BJP’s double engine government, claiming that everyone, particularly women, were unsafe in the state during the last five years.

Addressing public rallies in Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Unnao and Kanpur, he said: “The law and order situation under the BJP government has collapsed. The highest number of custodial deaths has taken place under the BJP government. Corruption has also doubled under this government.”

The BJP has been claiming that law and order was much better in UP now whereas “it was anarchy during the SP government’s rule.”

Countering this narrative, the SP leader said the chief minister wanted to save a leader in Unnao in a rape case. He was apparently referring to expelled lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted for raping a teenage girl in 2017.

The SP chief also promised a kilo of ‘ghee to the poor along with free ration for five years, if his party came to power in Uttar Pradesh while claiming that the BJP government was set to discontinue its own free-ration scheme.

“The poor, who are availing their rations, will get it till the elections. It will not be available after the elections. Earlier it was to be given till November, but when the UP elections were announced, they said they would get it till March,” he said.

“Ration was given by the Samajwadis earlier as well. As long as there is an SP government, we will give ration to our poor. Along with it, we will give mustard oil as well as two cylinders in a year. To see that the health of our poor gets better, one kilogram of ghee will also be given,” Yadav said.

The quality of ration being distributed by the BJP government was bad and there were also reports of glass particles found in the salt, Yadav said and asked whether the salt was not coming from Gujarat.

There were 11 lakh government vacancies in UP and the SP government will provide jobs to the youth by filling up those posts, he added.

Yadav said, “BJP leaders were seeking votes moving from house to house. Their senior leaders were distributing pamphlets...but now the campaign has stopped because when they visited some villages, people showed them empty gas cylinders. From the day empty cylinders were shown, their door-to-door campaigning stopped.”

He added that if the Samawadi Party formed the government, it would get the caste census conducted in Uttar Pradesh, which the BJP did not want.