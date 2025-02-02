Menu Explore
Criminal with 25000 bounty held after police encounter in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 02, 2025 07:50 AM IST

The police arrested a criminal with a 25000 bounty during an encounter in the Gudamba police station area of state capital on Saturday, police informed in a press statement.

The accused has been identified as 24-year-old Saif, a resident of Sohipur Ghante, Barabanki. Police recovered a 315-bore pistol, live and empty cartridges, and two country-made bombs from his possession, they added.

Police further said that the encounter took place during a routine check-in drive in the area. When police spotted Saif and his accomplice, Haleem, on a motorcycle and attempted to stop them, the duo opened fire. In response, the police retaliated in self-defence, injuring Saif in the leg, while Haleem managed to escape.

Saif had been evading arrest since a robbery on November 28, 2024, when a house in Siwan was looted. Following the victim’s FIR at the Gudamba police station, four of his accomplices—Chand Babu, Nurul, Fajid, and Sameer—were arrested on January 6, 2025. Police recovered stolen items including jewellery, mobile phones, and firearms from them.

The statement added that despite the arrest of accomplices, Saif and Haleem had remained at large. The encounter on Saturday marked a breakthrough in the case, and authorities are now focusing on locating Haleem, who managed to escape.

Police have registered a case against him under sections 109 BNS, 3/25 of the Arms Act, and the 4/5 Explosive Substances Act.

