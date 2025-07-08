Crowd management goes for a toss on last day of Mango Fest

The final day of the Uttar Pradesh Mango Festival on Sunday saw some chaos after a miscommunication triggered a mad scramble for mangoes. A screengrab from a video showing the rush at a stall at the UP Mango Festival on its last day. (Sourced)

What was supposed to be a prize distribution announcement was allegedly misunderstood by the crowd as a declaration of free mango distribution leading to a stampede-like situation at the stalls.

Held at Avadh Shilpgram here, the three-day event concluded with hundreds of people rushing to collect mangoes. Within minutes, all the stalls were emptied.

Several videos have since surfaced online showing women using their clothes to pick mangoes, men climbing on tables to grab fruits, and elderly visitors picking up mangoes from the ground.

The organisers said they were caught off guard by the scale of the crowd on the last day. “We didn’t expect such a turnout. Next time, crowd management will be a key part of planning,” an official said.

The event, inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on July 4, also hosted poet Kumar Vishwas and actor Pawan Singh.