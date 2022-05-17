CS launches Lucknow Metro’s Super Saver Card with unlimited rides
Lucknow: Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Tuesday unveiled and launched Lucknow Metro’s Super Saver Card that will offer unlimited metro travel rides to users for 30 days for ₹1400.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the introduction of Super Saver Smart Card was a good move that would make travelling from one destination to another more affordable and convenient.
“In the current scenario, where the world, including India, is grappling with the adverse consequences of the ever-increasing global warming, traffic congestion and pollution which have led to escalated transportation cost, this Super Saver Card will definitely bring much needed relief to people”,” Mishra observed.
UP Metro Rail Corporation Ltd managing director, Kumar Keshav said the new card offered unlimited travel rides for 30 days to the commuters. “The purpose behind launching this card is to encourage people to use this world class urban mobility system which is safe, secure and comfortable & eco-friendly”,” he added.
He said of the ₹1500 cost of the card (that would be available for sale at all the Metro stations), ₹100 was refundable security amount.
The card can be recharged from the ticket counter or token vending machine (TVM) using cash/debit/credit card. “The card can be purchased by just providing the name and mobile number of the user,” Keshav said.
