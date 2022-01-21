CSIR-CIMAP’s ten-day Kisan Mela kicks off in Lucknow

Ten-day Kisan Mela-2022 began at Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) headquarters in Lucknow on Friday wherein farmers will be apprised about various researches and technologies to increase their income.

The mela will be held for 10 days from January 21 to 31 except on January 26 and daily about 200 farmers, entrepreneurs and industry persons along with CSIR-CIMAP scientists will be in attendance.

The mela was inaugurated by CSIR-CIMAP director Dr Prabodh Kumar Trivedi following all Covid protocols. Only the pre-registered and double vaccinated people were allowed entry to the Kisan Mela.

Dr Trivedi spoke about the farmer-centric activities undertaken by CSIR-CIMAP in various parts of the country.

“Despite the pandemic, scientists and staff of the institute have been able to provide online trainings, planting materials and services to the farmers, which has helped in increasing their income during these difficult times,” he said.

He said high quality research in medicinal and aromatic plants varieties and technologies by the institute are helping farmers to increase their income.

Kisan Mela souvenir “Aus Gyanya” was also released during this occasion. Alos, a mobile van displaying the Moringa (Sahjan in Hindi)-based products was flagged by Trivedi. The products are being developed by JVKS Company under the technical guidance of CSIR-CIMAP.

A collection of over 80 varieties of ornamental rose from various Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and academic institutes of the country was also inaugurated by the director.

An interaction among the farmers, scientists and industry was also organised.

On the first day, 500 kgs of planting material of high-yielding newly released menthol mint variety ‘CIM-Unnati’ along with planting material for ‘Kosi’ and ‘CIM-Kranti’ was provided to over 150 farmers.