CUET 2023: Candidates in U.P. capital find general knowledge section tricky

Hundreds of candidates, who had come to Lucknow from far off places like Gorakhpur and Bhadohi to appear in Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG)-2023 on Sunday, said overall question paper was easy but general knowledge and current affairs sections were a little tricky. National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the CUET UG-2023. Candidates coming out of Bhonwal Institute of Engineering in Lucknow after writing CUET-UG 2023 on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

Sanskriti Srivastava, who wants to pursue B Com from Delhi University, said English section was easy but general test section was moderate. “I finished the paper on time and am satisfied,” said Sanskriti who did her Class 12 from Central Academy, Aashiana.

After writing the computer based written test, Shubhangi Singh from Amethi, who also wants to pursue B Com from Delhi University, said English language was easy but general test section was a little tricky.

Anushka Jaiswal, who came all the way from Gorakhpur, said there were too many questions on current affairs. However, the question paper was easy, she added. Krish Arora from Lucknow felt that English section was easy but general test was slightly tricky. He also finished the paper on time.

Satakshi Dixit, who wants to study biotechnology from Delhi University, said the paper was not complicated. “I found reasoning section tricky,” she said. Mohd Fuzail Ansari and Sharique Obaidulla, who came from Bhadohi, felt question paper was not very difficult but they found general knowledge section was lengthy as a number of mathematical questions were asked in that section.

CUET-UG is a computer-based test (CBT) mode in which about 14,99,778 candidates are appearing. It is providing a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country, said Sadhana Parashar, senior director (exams), NTA.

The examination is being conducted for admission to various undergraduate programmes for about 250 central, state, and other participating universities/ institutions/organisations for the academic session 2023-24, she said in a press release.