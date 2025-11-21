Culture, condiments & craftsmanship: Have the best of it all at Khadi Mahotsav, Lko

From traditional quilts to trendy khadi kurtas, from homemade achars to pure leather footwear, the Uttar Pradesh Khadi Mahotsav 2025 is a vibrant celebration of rural craftsmanship and new-age entrepreneurship. Sunita Devi operates a solar panel charkha at the Khadi Mahotsav in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)

The Sitapur stall draws visitors with its soft towels, colourful gamchas, sadris and finely stitched kurtas. Among the stalls, Pradeep Maurya, a volunteer with Gramodaya Sansthan, Gosainganj (Amethi), proudly showcases the collective’s work, emphasising how khadi continues to empower rural households.

Women like Sunita Devi, who contribute to the craft, operate a solar panel charkha. She said, “This charkha has increased production by one and a half times more.”

Rajesh Kumar Prajapati from Chinhat, displays terracotta products said, “With new electric Chaak he has doubled production, signalling a renewed love for eco-friendly products.”

From Shikohabad, young entrepreneur Ankit Kumar brings a versatile collection of pant-and-shirt pieces, sadris and gamchas, attracting college-goers and office-goers alike.

Complementing this is the elegant handloom corner by Sheeba Handlooms, where Shameem from Mau presents beautifully woven sarees and ladies’ suit sets—each piece narrating a story of patient craftsmanship.

Lucknow’s own fashion footprint is visible through Adiswara Clothing and Lifestyle and new-generation labels like the one founded by Priti Pandey, established five years ago at Burlington Crossing. Her stall showcases contemporary silhouettes crafted from khadi, appealing to shoppers looking for tradition wrapped in modernity.

On the culinary front, the aroma of homemade delights tempts every passer-by. Geetanjali Sachan, who runs a unit in Hussain Ganj, brings an impressive range: papad, buknu, moong-dal cholla, kachori atta, badi, achar, matthi, — all crafted with the theme of serving “pure things of the highest quality.”

Nearby, Ram Narain Singh from BKT offers pana made from aonla, along with sirka, chutni, and an assortment of pickles.

Adding flavour from Rajasthan, Manoj Kumar from Bikaner sets up a stall packed with namkeen, papad, Rajasthani gatta sabzi mixes, mungaudi, bajra namkeen, chakri, and even special khajur-waka gud—items that disappear from shelves as fast as they are restocked.

The fragrance of traditional dhoop and chandan wafts through the air from the stall of Sanjay Dwivedi,from Kanpur who has been crafting dhoopbatti and incense products for 25 years.

The footwear section draws attention too, with Abhinaya Kumar from Jhansi’s Mahak Footwear displaying pure leather shoes, slippers and loafers that blend durability with style.

Carpets, handicrafts, textiles, edibles—every corridor of the Mahotsav captures the spirit of “Vocal for Local.” As visitors explore, shop and taste, the Mahotsav stands not just as an exhibition, but as a vibrant reminder of the power of rural artisans and the timeless charm of handmade India, said Rakesh Sachan, minister of khadi and village industries.