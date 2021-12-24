Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Custodial death’ case: Allahabad HC seeks reply of Kasganj SP

One Altaf, 22, who was called for interrogation in an abduction case, had died in police custody at Kotwali police station in UP’s Kasganj on November 9 this year
ByJitendra Sarin, Prayagraj

In the matter of alleged custodial death of a youth in UP’s Kasganj district last month, the Allahabad high court has directed superintendent of police (SP), Kasganj, to file reply in response to the writ petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident and 1 crore ex gratia to next of kin of the deceased. Altaf, 22, who was called for interrogation in an abduction case, had died in police custody at Kotwali police station in Kasganj on November 9 this year.

Hearing a writ petition filed by Chand Miyan, the father of the deceased, a division bench comprising Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi in its order dated December 23 (Thursday) directed to list the case as fresh on January 10, 2022 for next hearing.

The petitioner had requested the court to direct the CBI to take over the investigation of this alleged custodial death case and to proceed against all the concerned police officers and such other persons found to be involved in the incident. Besides, the court was also requested to direct constitution of a court-monitored special investigation team (SIT) to take over the investigation.

The petitioner also requested the court to direct the state government to provide a compensation of 1 crore or such sum as this court may deem fit to the petitioner for their failure to prevent the custodial death of the petitioner’s son and also to pass such appropriate orders or directions to ensure security and protection of the petitioner and his family during the pendency of the present writ petition.

