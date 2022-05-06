Dalit student of BBAU accuses senior faculty of sexual harassment
A Dalit girl student of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, on Friday filed a complaint against a senior faculty accusing him of sexual and mental harassment. The university chairperson media cell, Gopal Singh, said the university has received the written complaint and the matter has been referred to the internal complaint cell.
The student alleged that she wanted to get a paper signed for which the senior faculty forced her to sit in his car and laid his hands all over her body against her wishes. This incident happened on April 19. The girl in her complaint said that the teacher forced her to smoke cigarettes and drink beer. The complainant said that teacher threatened to spoil her career too.
The complaint letter reads, “I wanted to go home on April 19 due to bad health, for which the signature of the head of the department was mandatory on the leave application. I contacted the head of the department who asked me to sit in his car. He did many objectionable things and even asked me to sleep with him for one night.”
The teacher also threatened to ruin her life. The victim girl claimed she got very nervous and went home. The victim reached home and informed her parents about the said incident.
The victim said next day she went to the department to raise the issue but was advised to keep quiet. She complained verbally about the said incident to the department people on April 20, but no action has been taken against the head of the department till date.
-
