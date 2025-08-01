Dateline Lucknow: Skills outshine handicap at regional round of Abilympics

Over 100 persons with disabilities from eight states, having different skills, participated in the North Zone Regional Abilympics – the Olympics of Skills, that began at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Center on Friday. A participant at Abilympics, held in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)

It was organised by the National Abilympic Association of India (NAAI) in collaboration with Sarthak Educational Trust, and supported by the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities (DEPwD). Persons with disabilities showcased their skills in photography, painting & decoration, basket-making, crochet, massage, hairdressing, cake decoration, character designing and engineering design.

People from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi have participated as part of the Abilympics. The winners from the regional round will compete in the National Abilympics 2025 to be held in Gurugram later in November, where Team India will be selected to represent the country at the 11th International Abilympics in Finland (2027).

Narendra Kumar Kashyap, minister for backward classes welfare and for empowerment of persons with disabilities said that the regional Abilympics is a step towards skilling and job mapping for persons with disabilities as they work towards the 2027 Finland Abilympics.

“The state is eager to collaborate with organisations working for the empowerment of persons with disabilities as it will help achieve a larger vision of their sustainable empowerment. With a Rs1950 crore budget focused on early interventions, vocational training, and livelihood opportunities, the state is committed to ensuring that every person with disability thrives and contributes to the progress of the state,” said Kashyap.

Dr Jitender Aggarwal, secretary-general NAAI and founder and CEO Sarthak Educational Trust, said that Abilympics is a movement to unlock economic dignity, confidence, and careers for Persons with Disabilities across India.

Bharti Saini, 24, a participant from Nainital in the painting event said the programme gave confidence that her abilities can help her shine. “When I was nine, I mistakenly held a cracker which made me lose both my hands. I always had painting as a hobby and with time and with my family’s support I cultivated the hobby. Competing at the Abilympics made me realise that our abilities can create opportunities,” said Saini.

Kaushalya Bisht, 23, another participant with a 90% visual impairment said that she was in Class 2 when she learned crochet. “Participating in the programme is my way of showcasing my talent to people. My parents feel glad to see me crochet which energizes me to improve myself,” said Bisht.