Day after ouster call, LU dalit professor gets backing by some students

A day after a section of students demanded Lucknow University (LU) vice chancellor Alok Kumar Rai to remove dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan from the campus, another a group of students came out in his support and praised his “scientific style of teaching”.

Professor Ravi Kant Chandan of the Hindi department has been in the news for his recent comments on the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex. Some students have accused the professor of using inappropriate words for Hindu deities and “frequently making comments about religion and caste in his class.” However, Chandan has rubbished the allegations levelled by students saying they were part of the section that was against him.

On Wednesday, Chandan alleged that he was attacked by a student on the university campus in the presence of a security guard.

In the letter penned by students Ravi Kant has been described as a well qualified and helpful teacher.

“He teaches his subject with full scientific outlook and encourages students to ask questions. Due to his regular and interesting classes, students of subjects other than Hindi also come to attend his classes,” the letter reads.

Defending the dalit professor, student said he is invited for debates by many TV channels of the country.

“It is a matter of pride to see our teacher in debate shows,” it further read.

The students appealed to the vice chancellor Alok Kumar Rai to ensure law and order on the campus.