Day after ouster call, LU dalit professor gets backing by some students
A day after a section of students demanded Lucknow University (LU) vice chancellor Alok Kumar Rai to remove dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan from the campus, another a group of students came out in his support and praised his “scientific style of teaching”.
Professor Ravi Kant Chandan of the Hindi department has been in the news for his recent comments on the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex. Some students have accused the professor of using inappropriate words for Hindu deities and “frequently making comments about religion and caste in his class.” However, Chandan has rubbished the allegations levelled by students saying they were part of the section that was against him.
On Wednesday, Chandan alleged that he was attacked by a student on the university campus in the presence of a security guard.
In the letter penned by students Ravi Kant has been described as a well qualified and helpful teacher.
“He teaches his subject with full scientific outlook and encourages students to ask questions. Due to his regular and interesting classes, students of subjects other than Hindi also come to attend his classes,” the letter reads.
Defending the dalit professor, student said he is invited for debates by many TV channels of the country.
“It is a matter of pride to see our teacher in debate shows,” it further read.
The students appealed to the vice chancellor Alok Kumar Rai to ensure law and order on the campus.
13-year-old boy complains of being abducted by auto rickshaw driver in Dombivli
A 13-year-old boy told police that he was abducted by an auto rickshaw driver on his way home from his tabla class in Dombivli. He also claimed that the driver snatched his gold chain. Vishnunagar police are investigating these claims and looking for the driver. The complaint was registered by the boy's father, Mohan Bhoir, 38. The boy has his music classes on Thursday evenings.
18-year-old girl dies by suicide after brother scolds her in Dombivli
An 18-year-old girl died by suicide in Dombivli after her brother removed the SIM card from her mobile and scolded her for using it often and not listening to her parents. The incident occurred at Shelar Naka area of Dombivli on Thursday evening. The police informed that her 22-year-old brother used to scold her often for the past few months as she was glued to the phone day and night.
3 arrested for robbing Railway officer at knifepoint in Kalyan
A railway officer attached to Bandra office was looted by three people who threatened The officer, Chandrakant Karande, 40 at knifepoint at Kalyan railway station at 2am on Thursday. The Kalyan Government Railway Police arrested the accused and recovered the mobile and cash. The three arrested are identified as Rahul Pawar, Rahul Horole and Datta Mandalik, all in the 20-25 years age group.
Worli fishers warn BMC, say will disrupt construction of Coastal Road-Sea Link interchange
Mumbai Protesting fisherfolk from Worli Koliwada have cautioned the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation that they will continue to disrupt the construction of an interchange between the Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, as the civic body has refused to accept its demands for a redesign.
Motorists on Sion-Panvel Highway stuck for hours as dumper goes off road on Vashi bridge
Thousands of motorists were stuck on the Mumbai and Pune lanes of the Sion-Panvel Highway in Navi Mumbai for hours after a dumper carrying rubble climbed on the divider of Vashi bridge on Friday morning. The highway experienced a six-hour long traffic jam which was cleared only by afternoon. The traffic jam was reportedly right from Nerul to Vashi flyover. A Nerul resident, Jovita D'Souza, faced a similar problem.
