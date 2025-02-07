Deadline for U.P. govt employees to submit assets’ details extended

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the date for the declaration of the movable and immovable assets by the state government employees for the year 2024 on the Manav Sampada Portal to February 15. The U.P. government will not consider such employees for promotion who fail to declare their assets. (For Representation)

As per chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, “During review on February 1, it was found that out of the 8,31,844 employees registered on the portal only 5,93,873 employees (71%) have declared their assets. The state government had set January 31 deadline for the declaration of the assets.”

Terming the violation of the order unfortunate, Singh said, “The state government has already made it clear that non-declaration of movable and immovable assets by the employees will be termed indiscipline. The state government will not consider such employees for promotion.”

In a separate order to the head of the various state government departments, the chief secretary said, “The annual confidential report (ACR) of group ‘A’ and ‘B’ officers has not been uploaded on the Manav Sampada portal. The state government has extended the last date for uploading the ACR of the employees to February 28,” he added.