Deaflympics: Gorakhpur girl Aditya star of India’s golden effort in badminton

A family in Gorakhpur went sleepless on Thursday as they - parents Digvijay Nath Yadav, his wife Ankur Yadav and two kids Pallavi and Aviral – remained glued to the laptop to watch the elder daughter, Aditya Yadav, in action at the Deaflympics in Brazil.

There were many technical glitches as sometimes the transmission stalled, but everything ended well as at around 3.30 am, Aditya fashioned India’s maiden gold medal in badminton team championship at the prestigious event.

Besides many, Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister, Yogi Adityanath too hailed the success of Aditya Yadav. “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the Indian team on winning the gold medal in the badminton event of Brazil #Deaflympics2021! In this, the unparalleled performance by Aditya Yadav, daughter of Gorakhpur, is an unmatched inspiration for countless sportspersons and children. We are proud of you!.” he tweeted.

First by a girl from Uttar Pradesh and Gorakhpur, where a badminton coach with the North Eastern Railway, Digvijay, always wanted his daughter to do something so big that no one would ever dare raise a finger at his by-birth deficient daughter, Aditya.

“I made sure that my daughter achieved something big in her life so that no one would ever dare to laugh at my daughter’s deficiency. We came to know about her by-birth no-hearing problem when she was just two-and-a-half and from that day, I wanted to make her a special child,” said Digvijay, 42, who now wants his daughter to win an Olympics medal in the general category too.

“Yes, that’s my biggest dream and I know that she (Aditya) is capable of doing it. She has already proved her mark in the normal category, and in 2018, Aditya finished runners-up in the All-India tournament before winning a silver medal in under-13 singles in the state championship,” he said.

“She (Aditya) was in tears when she showed us her gold medal in a video phone call after winning this morning. It was a great moment for all of us and in her sign language she told us her happiness as well as determination to do well in future also,” said a proud father.

Digvijay, however, said that when he took his daughter for badminton training at the age of just five in 2015, he had “Deaflympian of the Century’ and national badminton champion Rajeev Bagga in his mind as the sole inspiration for his daughter.

“I saw Bagga playing in an event here in Gorakhpur and his success inspired me to put my daughter in badminton, and I am happy today that it was the right decision,” he said.

It wasn’t a good start for Aditya and her partner Abhinav Sharma in the mixed doubles event in the final against Japan as the duo went down fighting to the Japanese pair 16-21, 11-21. India were 2-1 up even then but a loss in the women’s doubles then meant Japan levelled scores. But Aditya and her partner Jerlin made no mistake and brushed aside the Japanese pair 21-15, 21-15.

Aditya also played a crucial role in India’s winning 3-1 against Chinese Taipei in the semi-final as then too, along with Jerlin, she came from behind to win the match 20-22, 23-21 and 21-17.

With a team gold medal in her pocket, a beaming Aditya will now begin her campaign in the individual events on Friday, taking on Cynthia Curino Silva of Brazil in her first singles match. She will debut with Gauranshi Sharma in the women’s doubles, besides pairing with Hrithik Anand in the mixed doubles.

