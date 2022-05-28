Death of retd SI’s son: Cops to conduct polygraph test of suspects in 3.5-yr-old case
Around three and a half years after the mysterious death of the son of a retired sub-inspector in Janakipuram, the Lucknow police have decided to conduct the polygraph test of three suspects in the case, said senior police officials. The officials said the decision was taken after failing to find any evidence against the three suspects mentioned in the FIR and the investigation was heading towards the dead end.
A senior police official said the victim Suraj Singh, 22, was found profusely bleeding, lying near the staircase of his rented house in Nai Basti locality of Tiwaripur area under Janakipuram police station limits on October 20, 2019. He said Suraj was alone at his house when the incident took place and he was rushed to the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) where he succumbed to his injuries.
The victim’s father Ram Murti Singh had lodged an FIR of murder under Indian Penal Code section 302 against unidentified people at Janakipuram police station on October 21, 2019. He later gave application raising suspicion on one Anand Giri, the owner of the house in which the victim stayed as tenant, his daughter Akansha and son Abhishek as well as their servant Munna Lal.
The official said the investigator however did not find any evidence against the suspects and filed the final report in the case mentioning the incident as an accident after recreating the crime scene with the help of forensic experts. He said the investigator mentioned in the report that the victim was injured as he fell from the staircase and later died. He said the crime scene recreation also hinted towards this but the victim’s family was not satisfied with the conclusion.
He said the prosecution wing has suggested the investigator to conduct polygraph test (lie detector) of the suspects to unravel the truth behind the victim’s death. He said the process of carrying out polygraph tests of the suspects will be completed by the next week.
