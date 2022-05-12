Decide two applications on Krishna Janmabhoomi issue in 4 months: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad high court on Thursday directed the lower court in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura to decide within four months the two applications filed on behalf of Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and another in Krishna Janmabhoomi issue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two applications include the temporary injunction (TI) application as well as the application for joining the trial of all the pending cases related to Krishna Janmabhoomi of Mathura. Justice Salil Kumar Rai passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Manish Yadav on behalf of Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman.

Advocate Rama Nand Gupta argued that the petitioner’s application for temporary injunction restraining members and persons related to U.P. Sunni Central Waqf Board from entering 13 acres of land of Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura was not being decided by the trial court i.e. the civil judge (senior division) Mathura.

The court while allowing the application observed, “The Civil Judge (Senior Division), Mathura is directed to decide the aforesaid applications expeditiously preferably within a period of four months from the date a certified copy of this order is produced before him and after giving an opportunity of hearing to the affected parties, in case there is no legal impediment in deciding the aforesaid applications.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is clarified that the Court has not expressed any opinion either regarding the maintainability of the case or the merits of claim made by the petitioner,” the court further said.