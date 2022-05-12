Decide two applications on Krishna Janmabhoomi issue in 4 months: Allahabad HC
The Allahabad high court on Thursday directed the lower court in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura to decide within four months the two applications filed on behalf of Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and another in Krishna Janmabhoomi issue.
The two applications include the temporary injunction (TI) application as well as the application for joining the trial of all the pending cases related to Krishna Janmabhoomi of Mathura. Justice Salil Kumar Rai passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Manish Yadav on behalf of Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman.
Advocate Rama Nand Gupta argued that the petitioner’s application for temporary injunction restraining members and persons related to U.P. Sunni Central Waqf Board from entering 13 acres of land of Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura was not being decided by the trial court i.e. the civil judge (senior division) Mathura.
The court while allowing the application observed, “The Civil Judge (Senior Division), Mathura is directed to decide the aforesaid applications expeditiously preferably within a period of four months from the date a certified copy of this order is produced before him and after giving an opportunity of hearing to the affected parties, in case there is no legal impediment in deciding the aforesaid applications.”
“It is clarified that the Court has not expressed any opinion either regarding the maintainability of the case or the merits of claim made by the petitioner,” the court further said.
-
Owaisi reacts after national anthem made mandatory in UP madrasas
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government for making the national anthem before classes mandatory in the state's madrasas. Owaisi told news agency ANI that chief minister Yogi Adiytanath and the Bharatiya Janata Party looked at madrassas with suspicion and that's why they were making such laws. Owaisi said on August 15 and January 26, all madrasas talk about patriotism.
-
Construction of 250 buildings near airport stuck due to delay in AAI height NOC
Mumbai Construction after the intermediary stage of about 250 high rise buildings in Mumbai in the vicinity of the airport is stuck for over two-three months due to the delay in obtaining a no-objection certificate from the Airport Authority of India, according to PEATA (Practising Engineers Architects and Town Planners Association) Mumbai, the body representing engineers and architects. Applicants survey all documents, such as the survey map and the location of the land.
-
UP Dy CM faces power cut at temple event, explanation sought
Torch and lamps had to be used till the power supply was restored but Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak appeared more upset on knowing that the executive engineer, SDO and junior engineer weren't even aware of the power failure, officials said. Chief engineer LESA Vipin Jain has sought an explanation from executive engineer Mahfooz Alam on the issue. The programme organiser, Riddhi Gaur said the programme started after power supply was restored around 8.40 pm.
-
Schedule for biennial election to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh announced
The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the schedule for the biennial election to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. After landslide victory in the assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to increase its strength in the Rajya Sabha. Among the 11 members of Rajya Sabha retiring on July 4, five belong to the BJP, three to the Samajwadi Party, two to Bahujan Samaj Party and one to Congress.
-
Bickering within MVA surfaces as Congress and NCP engage in war of words
Mumbai As the state heads for the politically significant local body elections, bickering among the ruling allies — Congress and Nationalist Congress Party has come to the fore.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics