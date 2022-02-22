Decoding Amit Shah’s “BSP will attract Muslim votes too” remark

LUCKNOW Politicians running each other down in electoral campaigns is common. That is why perhaps, union home minister Amit Shah’s backing of the Bahujan Samaj Party, his take that Mayawati’s party continues to be relevant in state politics, and will, along with its loyal Jatavs (the dalit subcaste to which Mayawati belongs) also attract Muslim votes in several seats, caught many by surprise.

Political experts agreed that Shah’s remarks were aimed at confusing the Muslim voters and checking consolidation of the minority vote with the opposition Samajwadi Party, widely seen as a major challenger to the BJP.

Interestingly, the interview in which Shah made the comment about the BSP’s relevance was aired on February 21 -- shade under two months after he took pot shots at the BSP chief for being missing from the election campaign. The statement came during his party’s Jan Vishwas Yatra rally in Moradabad on December 30.

“Behenji ki toh abhi thand hi nahin udi hai ... woh bhaybhit hain…behenji chunaav aa gaya hai, thoda bahut bahar nikaliye, baad main yeh na kehna ki maine prachaar nahi kiya tha (behenji hasn’t shaken off the cold yet. She is afraid. Behenji elections are here, now step out a little else don’t say later that you didn’t campaign),” Shah had said then. His comments had elicited a sharp reaction from Mayawati.

In his February 21 interview, however, Shah clearly said that the BSP is politically “relevant.”

“Parinaam dekhiyega, BSP ne apni relevance banaye rakhi hai...main manta hoon vote aayenge...seats mein kitna convert hoga woh maloom nahin, magar votes zaroor aayenge (check the results, BSP is relevant still, I believe it would surely get votes though I don’t know about their conversion into actual wins),” Shah had said.

More important was Shah’s subsequent take on a follow-up query, regarding if the Jatavs would stay with the BSP. Shah was seen nodding affirmatively at that (Jatavs staying loyal to the BSP) before adding, “Musalmaan vote bhi kaafi seaton par milega (BSP will get Muslim votes too on several seats).”

It is this line on Muslim vote that has now become a topic of political debate in Uttar Pradesh where the seven-phased polls are now at the halfway stage.

“Shah doesn’t say anything without reason. In any case, what’s wrong in what he said? You can’t write BSP off and of course, no caste bloc votes dedicatedly in favour of any party. And that’s what he said. But, of course, the media can make any assessment it wants to make,” a BJP leader said.

Shah too, during the course of that interview, denies that the prospect of Muslims voting for the BSP too, would be advantage BJP.

“Each seat has its own dynamics,” he said while advising against a generalised assessment.

The BSP has fielded several Muslim candidates, including one from the community against chief minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur (urban) assembly segment.

Mayawati too, during her rallies, has been hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of sidelining Muslims. “The SP gave fewer tickets to Muslims and humiliated a senior Muslim leader. The SP chief thinks that Muslims are in his pocket even though he sidelined them after forming government in 2012,” Mayawati said in several of her rallies to attract the Muslim vote.

Muslims are about 19-20% of the state’s electorate.

BSP spokesman Seema Kushwaha saw Shah’s statement as admission of BSP’s relevance though, when probed further, she did admit that it could be BJP’s ploy to divide the opposition votes.

Predictably, Kushwaha also refuted the possibility of BSP-BJP post-poll tie-up, though Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal whose party is also contesting UP polls, has hinted at the possibility of a hung assembly.

“We will come to power on our own. People are underestimating us but results will prove critics wrong as behenji has distributed tickets strategically and the results would be there for all to see,” Kushwaha said. Like Kushwaha, Shah too, in the course of that interview, also ruled out any aspects of post-poll alliance.

“The question doesn’t arise. We are going to form a government with majority though it is also true that once in power, we are going to need constructive support of all in running the government, that includes Samajwadi Party too,” Shah had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda, in their election campaigns have been referring to Muslim women and how the BJP government’s decision to scrap triple talaq divorce law helped them from being exploited.

