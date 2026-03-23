Defunct Lohia Park water body in Lko turned into sports hub

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has transformed a long-defunct and mosquito-infested water body at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Park into a modern sports hub, opening multiple facilities to the public in a project worth around ₹4 crore. The move addresses both a public health concern and the growing demand for accessible sports infrastructure in the city. Workers give finishing touches to the sports hub at Lohia Park in Lucknow on Sunday (HT File Photo)

Chief secretary SP Goyal inaugurated the newly developed sports facilities on Monday evening along with divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant and district magistrate Vishakh G and LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar.

With this, LDA has also initiated its first-ever directly operated public sports complex, aiming to provide affordable recreational options without private operators.

The newly developed sports zone includes a skating rink, box cricket arena, lawn tennis court, badminton court, and pickleball facilities. Spread over nearly 4,034 square metres, the skating rink stands out as the key attraction and is already witnessing participation from children and youngsters in the evenings.

LDA officials said the project specifically targets the rising popularity of activities like skating and box cricket, which previously lacked dedicated spaces in government parks across the state capital.

Officials said the authority deliberately chose to redevelop a non-functional water body that had become a major concern for park visitors. Due to its tiled base, the structure failed to support natural seepage, leading to persistent water stagnation.

“The site had turned into a mosquito breeding ground and posed a health risk. It was not serving any purpose. We converted it into a productive public space,” said a senior LDA official.

LDA officials said the remaining facilities, including box cricket and racquet sports courts, will open fully for public use soon. The authority is currently finalising user charges, which it plans to keep affordable to ensure accessibility for all sections of society.

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Park already records a daily footfall of around 2,000 visitors, primarily walkers and families. Officials expect the addition of structured sports facilities to significantly increase engagement and diversify the park’s usage.

Officials said the initiative could serve as a model for similar redevelopments across the city, where underutilised or problematic spaces can be repurposed for public benefit.