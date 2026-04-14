Delhi-Dehradun corridor a game-changer for west UP’s economy, says Adityanath

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday described the Delhi–Baghpat–Saharanpur–Dehradun Economic Corridor as a gamechanger for western Uttar Pradesh’s economy, saying the distance from Saharanpur to Delhi and Dehradun can now be covered in a short duration.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during an event marking the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, in Lucknow. (Handout via PTI Photo)

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He called the inauguration of the corridor a historic moment for the state’s development and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stated an official release.

The CM said travel time between Saharanpur and Delhi, which earlier took five to six hours, will now be reduced to around two-and-a-half to three hours. He added that the corridor will also improve connectivity to Dehradun, benefiting trade, agriculture and local industries.

“This corridor will not only make transportation easier, but will also play a crucial role in taking Saharanpur’s woodwork, Meerut’s sports goods and agricultural produce of the region to global markets through the national capital. This project will create new opportunities

for industrial development, investment and employment in the region and realise the development vision of the ‘double engine’ government,” said the CM.

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{{^usCountry}} “Through this corridor, products manufactured in Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Baghpat will get new encouragement. Meerut is a hub for sports goods manufacturing and this region belongs to hardworking farmers. The government is promoting sugarcane, fruits, vegetables and various foodgrain production in this region. All these products will get an excellent medium to reach global markets via the national capital,” said Adityanath. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Through this corridor, products manufactured in Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Baghpat will get new encouragement. Meerut is a hub for sports goods manufacturing and this region belongs to hardworking farmers. The government is promoting sugarcane, fruits, vegetables and various foodgrain production in this region. All these products will get an excellent medium to reach global markets via the national capital,” said Adityanath. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s 135th birth anniversary, the chief minister said the occasion holds special significance as the architect of the Constitution laid the foundation for equality and social justice in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s 135th birth anniversary, the chief minister said the occasion holds special significance as the architect of the Constitution laid the foundation for equality and social justice in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Baba Saheb ensured equal rights for every citizen through the Constitution, irrespective of caste, region, gender or background, thereby laying the foundation of a strong India,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Baba Saheb ensured equal rights for every citizen through the Constitution, irrespective of caste, region, gender or background, thereby laying the foundation of a strong India,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Adityanath also highlighted initiatives taken by the government to honour social reformers, stating that efforts are underway to develop infrastructure at sites associated with leaders like Ambedkar, Sant Ravidas, Maharishi Valmiki and others.

Emphasising infrastructure-led growth, the CM said UP has emerged as a hub of security, good governance, infrastructure, employment and investment under the “double-engine” government.

The chief minister also highlighted ongoing development projects in the region, including a new university in Saharanpur, a civil terminal at Sarsawa airport and the upcoming film city and international airport in Jewar, which he said would create employment opportunities for youth.

He said the state government has given directives for development of strong industrial and housing clusters in Saharanpur, Meerut and Baghpat, which will create large-scale employment opportunities.

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