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Delhi-Dehradun corridor a game-changer for west UP’s economy, says Adityanath

This corridor will also play a crucial role in taking Saharanpur’s woodwork, Meerut’s sports goods and agricultural produce of the region to global markets through the national capital, says UP CM.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 09:27 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday described the Delhi–Baghpat–Saharanpur–Dehradun Economic Corridor as a gamechanger for western Uttar Pradesh’s economy, saying the distance from Saharanpur to Delhi and Dehradun can now be covered in a short duration.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during an event marking the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, in Lucknow. (Handout via PTI Photo)

He called the inauguration of the corridor a historic moment for the state’s development and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stated an official release.

The CM said travel time between Saharanpur and Delhi, which earlier took five to six hours, will now be reduced to around two-and-a-half to three hours. He added that the corridor will also improve connectivity to Dehradun, benefiting trade, agriculture and local industries.

“This corridor will not only make transportation easier, but will also play a crucial role in taking Saharanpur’s woodwork, Meerut’s sports goods and agricultural produce of the region to global markets through the national capital. This project will create new opportunities

for industrial development, investment and employment in the region and realise the development vision of the ‘double engine’ government,” said the CM.

Adityanath also highlighted initiatives taken by the government to honour social reformers, stating that efforts are underway to develop infrastructure at sites associated with leaders like Ambedkar, Sant Ravidas, Maharishi Valmiki and others.

Emphasising infrastructure-led growth, the CM said UP has emerged as a hub of security, good governance, infrastructure, employment and investment under the “double-engine” government.

The chief minister also highlighted ongoing development projects in the region, including a new university in Saharanpur, a civil terminal at Sarsawa airport and the upcoming film city and international airport in Jewar, which he said would create employment opportunities for youth.

He said the state government has given directives for development of strong industrial and housing clusters in Saharanpur, Meerut and Baghpat, which will create large-scale employment opportunities.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Delhi-Dehradun corridor a game-changer for west UP’s economy, says Adityanath
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Delhi-Dehradun corridor a game-changer for west UP’s economy, says Adityanath
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