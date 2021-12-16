Demand for online exams: 17 AKTU students held for breach of peace

Police held 17 students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, on Thursday for breach of peace when a group of them converged outside the university to register their protest against the AKTU decision to conduct offline semester exams beginning December 28.

However, they were released later. The students had assembled there while the convocation of the university was under way. The students are opposing the offline exams in view of the threat posed by the new Covid variant Omicron. They also alleged that full syllabus had not been covered and yet the university administration wanted to conduct offline exams. Secretary, technical education, Alok Kumar in a tweet said, “In the present situation, I’m in favour of offline exams.”

After a virtual campaign against their offline semester exams, AKTU students gave “Chalo AKTU” call for December 16 to press for their demand. “The students staged a protest on Thursday because the university held its convocation where governor Anandiben Patel, who is our chancellor, was there to give away degrees. We thought she will take note of our plea,” said a student.

One Mohammad Imran Mir in a tweet said, “As everyone is aware about the new Covid variant Omicron, safety of students is important. There are many students who are required to come from different states to appear in offline examination. How can AKTU put several lives to risk?”

“Sir #AKTU students are requesting for online exam. Now as cases are rising, I request you to kindly intervene and help students and provide them online option for all four lakh students,” reads a tweet of a student.

The students even cited MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s December 6 tweet in which he said exam at the Rajiv Gandhi Technological University there be held online for convenience of students. “If the Madhya Pradesh government can conduct online exam to protect students, why not other state government?. We must protect our students,” said one Anubha Shrivastava Sahai in a tweet.

