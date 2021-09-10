Demand to convert British-era Agra city railway station into heritage structure

The National Chamber of Industries and Commerce (NCIC) has demandedthat the government develop Agra city railway station as a heritage railway station and set up a museum here to depict the glorious past of Indian Railways.

Built in 1903 during the British regime, the station is located in the heart of the city. It lies barren and unused for most part of the day as most passenger trains do not stop here.

Built to serve business interests, the Agra city station was part of the loop line around Gadha Pada station and both were located close to Belanganj – the commercial hub of old Agra.

“I visited the station recently with former chairman of NCIC Sitaram Agarwal and chairman of railway cell SN Agarwal. The railway staff told us that no passenger train stopped here,” informed Manish Agarwal, chairman of NCIC.

“We have sent a proposal to railway authorities, Member of Parliament from Agra and others, suggesting that they develop Agra city station as a heritage railway station with a museum. it would be an added tourism attraction in the city of Taj. The station should be kept operational but its conservation could be undertaken on a heritage pattern,” he said.

“Cast iron garden Victorian benches should be placed at the railway station and waiting room. It is said that lanterns were used here for lighting when there was no electricity. This could be revived on one of the platforms and bulbs could be placed in these lanterns for better light. The station could display expressive paintings related to the history of the railways,” he said.

“The four acres of land at the railway station could be used for enhancing greenery in the area,” said Agarwal.

Rajeev Saxena, a veteran journalist, said that Agra city station had everything to make it a heritage railway station and would be an attraction for people.

“The railway station, built in 1903 by the British, served the city’s business requirement, as it was located in the heart of old Agra. That was the time when overbridges were not laid for reaching one platform from another--the Agra city railway station has an underpass for this purpose. This underpass could be lighted and developed,” said Saxena.

“While developing it as heritage station, a toy train could be added to attract families. The old system that worked for the railway could be illustrated in a museum,” said the veteran journalist.

The vice-president of the Tourism Guild of Agra Rajiv Saxena agreed that the idea to develop Agra city station as a heritage structure is brilliant. “It could serve as a window to this historical city which was once the capital of the Mughal empire,” he said

Public relations officer, North Central Railways, SK Srivastava said that proposal for developing the railway station as a heritage railway station was not under consideration yet as per his knowledge.