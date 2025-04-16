Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Demolition of Tiwari Hata boundary wall begins for heritage corridor project in Gorakhpur

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 16, 2025 08:38 PM IST

Authorities moving ahead with plans to expand the road width to approximately 12.5 m, with an overall construction target of a 16.5 m wide road; 194 buildings marked for partial demolition, including the Tiwari Hata boundary wall

GORAKHPUR The demolition of the boundary wall of the politically significant ‘Tiwari Hata’ complex began late Tuesday night to make way for a 3.5-km-long heritage corridor — the dream project of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Tiwari Hata complex — once the residence of late politician Harishankar Tiwari — has drawn renewed attention following the recent arrest of Samajwadi Party national general secretary Vinay Shankar Tiwari in a money laundering case. (Sourced)
The Tiwari Hata complex — once the residence of late politician Harishankar Tiwari — has drawn renewed attention following the recent arrest of Samajwadi Party national general secretary Vinay Shankar Tiwari in a money laundering case. (Sourced)

According to Public Works Department (PWD) executive engineer AK Singh, the demolition is being carried out in areas marked by the authorities as part of the corridor plan. He added that in many cases, residents of the complex themselves are participating in the removal process.

The boundary wall of Tiwari Hata was reportedly obstructing road-widening efforts under the corridor project, which aims to ease traffic congestion and enhance accessibility. The corridor is being constructed from Dharamshala Bazar to Ghantaghar, passing through densely populated areas such as Alinagar, Buxipur, and Reti Chowk.

The Tiwari Hata complex — once the residence of late politician Harishankar Tiwari — has drawn renewed attention following the recent arrest of Samajwadi Party national general secretary Vinay Shankar Tiwari in a money laundering case.

District authorities are moving ahead with plans to expand the road width to approximately 12.5 metres, with an overall construction target of a 16.5-metre-wide road. As part of this expansion, 194 buildings have been marked for partial demolition, including the Tiwari Hata boundary wall.

Despite the significance of the project, tension is growing among the local traders’ community. Around 105 traders, many of whom have operated their businesses for decades as tenants, now face the risk of eviction without compensation. Officials have clarified that compensation will only be provided to those whose names are officially recorded as landowners.

Executive engineer AK Singh said the sale deeds need to be finalised with 50 individuals, and formalities for 350 others have already been completed. However, non-landowner traders — even those paying rent for years — may not be eligible for financial relief.

Former Samajwadi Party spokesperson Keerti Nidhi Pandey accused the ruling party of engaging in “politics of revenge.” He pointed out that the construction of a parallel boundary wall and the proposed drainage work between the old and new walls have sparked disputes in the area. “The matter is fast becoming a political flashpoint,” he added.

PWD officials maintain that the boundary wall demolition is a planned part of the Heritage Corridor project and reiterated that compensation will be limited to verified landowners.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Demolition of Tiwari Hata boundary wall begins for heritage corridor project in Gorakhpur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On