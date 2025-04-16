Demolition of Tiwari Hata boundary wall begins for heritage corridor project in Gorakhpur

GORAKHPUR The demolition of the boundary wall of the politically significant ‘Tiwari Hata’ complex began late Tuesday night to make way for a 3.5-km-long heritage corridor — the dream project of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The Tiwari Hata complex — once the residence of late politician Harishankar Tiwari — has drawn renewed attention following the recent arrest of Samajwadi Party national general secretary Vinay Shankar Tiwari in a money laundering case. (Sourced)

According to Public Works Department (PWD) executive engineer AK Singh, the demolition is being carried out in areas marked by the authorities as part of the corridor plan. He added that in many cases, residents of the complex themselves are participating in the removal process.

The boundary wall of Tiwari Hata was reportedly obstructing road-widening efforts under the corridor project, which aims to ease traffic congestion and enhance accessibility. The corridor is being constructed from Dharamshala Bazar to Ghantaghar, passing through densely populated areas such as Alinagar, Buxipur, and Reti Chowk.

The Tiwari Hata complex — once the residence of late politician Harishankar Tiwari — has drawn renewed attention following the recent arrest of Samajwadi Party national general secretary Vinay Shankar Tiwari in a money laundering case.

District authorities are moving ahead with plans to expand the road width to approximately 12.5 metres, with an overall construction target of a 16.5-metre-wide road. As part of this expansion, 194 buildings have been marked for partial demolition, including the Tiwari Hata boundary wall.

Despite the significance of the project, tension is growing among the local traders’ community. Around 105 traders, many of whom have operated their businesses for decades as tenants, now face the risk of eviction without compensation. Officials have clarified that compensation will only be provided to those whose names are officially recorded as landowners.

Executive engineer AK Singh said the sale deeds need to be finalised with 50 individuals, and formalities for 350 others have already been completed. However, non-landowner traders — even those paying rent for years — may not be eligible for financial relief.

Former Samajwadi Party spokesperson Keerti Nidhi Pandey accused the ruling party of engaging in “politics of revenge.” He pointed out that the construction of a parallel boundary wall and the proposed drainage work between the old and new walls have sparked disputes in the area. “The matter is fast becoming a political flashpoint,” he added.

PWD officials maintain that the boundary wall demolition is a planned part of the Heritage Corridor project and reiterated that compensation will be limited to verified landowners.