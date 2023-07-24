Dengue cases rise in Lucknow but no fogging drive yet by LMC

Cases of dengue are being reported from various areas of the city, but the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is yet to start fogging and anti-larval drives in the city due to a paucity of funds.

Leader of Samajwadi Party in LMC house Kamran Beg said, “It seems no lessons have been learnt despite a number of deaths being reported due to dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases last year. Officials say that funds for fogging have not been given to them. I want to ask why the state is not releasing funds for mosquito control.”

Last year, more than 1,050 cases of dengue were reported from various parts of Lucknow.

An official of the health department said, “We spend around ₹12 crore in fogging per year but last year, no fund was given for fogging; the LMC arranged fogging from its own funds. This year too, funds have not been given for fogging. The municipal commissioner has apprised higher officials of the matter. However, if the state government doesn’t give the money, then the LMC will have to give funds for fogging.”

Dr SK Rawat, Nagar Swasthya Adhikari, said, “The LMC is ready to start fogging from next month. Our 45 big vehicles and 110 small fogging machines are ready. This time, we will start cold fogging in the city. Earlier, we used to mix chemicals in diesel but now we are going to mix chemicals in water hence reducing the cost of fogging and making it more eco-friendly.”

He said one fogging machine of the LMC requires 60 litres of diesel along with chemicals. The smaller machine consumes eight litres of diesel per day. However, with cold fogging, LMC will be able to save around ₹6 crore which it used to spend on diesel every year.”

He said that an insecticide called Deltamethrin will be used in cold fogging. In a big machine, only Rs800 worth of deltamethrin will work in one go. That means the expenditure on pesticides will also be reduced.

