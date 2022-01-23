Denied ticket, sitting BJP MLA quits; joins Samajwadi Party

Agra ::: Denied party ticket this election, BJP’s sitting MLA from Fatehabad assembly constituency Jitendra Verma quit the party on Sunday. Later in the day, he joined Samajwadi Party and was named its district president the same day.

Originally a Samajwadi Party leader, Jitendra Verma had switched to the BJP in 2014 and was given party ticket for 2017 assembly elections. Verma won the election and remained BJP MLA for almost five years but was denied assembly ticket this time as BJP declared candidates for nine assembly seats of Agra.

Verma on Sunday sent a letter to BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh, communicating his resignation as primary member of the party.

Later in the day he returned to the Samajwadi Party and was nominated as its district president by state SP president Naresh Uttam, after he met national president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Sunday.

“We welcome sitting MLA Jitendra Verma who quit BJP and joined Samajwadi Party today. He is our new district president in Agra. His inclusion will strengthen the prospects of the party in all rural seats of Agra district,” stated Wajid Nisar, SP city unit president.

The SP was not able to open its account in 2017 assembly elections in Agra district and all 9 seats, including six rural, were won by the BJP. Jitendra Verma is from Nishad community. Nishads are in handsome number in Fatehabad and Bah assembly constituencies of Agra district.

SP leaders believe that inclusion of Verma would strengthen them, mainly in rural seats of Agra.

Madhusudan Sharma, the incumbent district president of Samajwadi Party, has filed nomination as Samajwadi Party candidate from Bah assembly constituency and had won the seat for the BSP in 2007 state assembly elections.