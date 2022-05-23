Department of Posts releases special cover on 3 GI products of Varanasi

The Department of Posts released three special covers along with cancellation on Geographical Indications (GI) products of Varanasi — Banaras Zardozi, Banaras hand block prints and Banaras wood carvings. It was released by the postmaster general of Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav along with Bhaskar Khulbe, former advisor to the Prime Minister and Padma Shri Dr Rajni Kanth, GI expert, at Head Post Office, Varanasi on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khulbe appreciated the initiative of the department of posts and said that it would give a new identity to the GI products at the national and international levels.

“The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has taken the initiative to promote GI products, it is getting new identity from local to global form and also being vocal for local,” Khulbe said.

Postmaster general Yadav said that the GI products of Varanasi have a unique identity across the world and this art has been preserved by the artisans here for centuries. The department of posts has released 11 special covers on GI-related to Varanasi. Through these special covers, the traditional handicrafts, workmanship and culture of Banaras will be promoted in the country and abroad. Yadav said that special cover on six GI products related to Varanasi – Banaras Brocade and Sarees, Banaras Pink Meenakari Craft, Varanasi Soft Stone Jali Work, Varanasi Wooden Lacquerware Toys, Banaras Metal Repose Craft and Varanasi Glass Beads have already been issued.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GI expert Kanth said that Varanasi has the privilege to have 18 GI products out of 34 in Uttar Pradesh, with an annual turnover of about ₹22,500 crore. Around 20 lakh artisans are associated with GI products in and around Varanasi. At present, 10 more products from Varanasi are in the process of getting a GI tag. Efforts are on to get GI tag for agro products, horticulture products, special rice and sweets in the coming days.

On this occasion, several officials along with artisans and experts related to GI products were present.