Department of Posts releases special cover on 3 GI products of Varanasi
The Department of Posts released three special covers along with cancellation on Geographical Indications (GI) products of Varanasi — Banaras Zardozi, Banaras hand block prints and Banaras wood carvings. It was released by the postmaster general of Varanasi region, Krishna Kumar Yadav along with Bhaskar Khulbe, former advisor to the Prime Minister and Padma Shri Dr Rajni Kanth, GI expert, at Head Post Office, Varanasi on Monday.
Khulbe appreciated the initiative of the department of posts and said that it would give a new identity to the GI products at the national and international levels.
“The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has taken the initiative to promote GI products, it is getting new identity from local to global form and also being vocal for local,” Khulbe said.
Postmaster general Yadav said that the GI products of Varanasi have a unique identity across the world and this art has been preserved by the artisans here for centuries. The department of posts has released 11 special covers on GI-related to Varanasi. Through these special covers, the traditional handicrafts, workmanship and culture of Banaras will be promoted in the country and abroad. Yadav said that special cover on six GI products related to Varanasi – Banaras Brocade and Sarees, Banaras Pink Meenakari Craft, Varanasi Soft Stone Jali Work, Varanasi Wooden Lacquerware Toys, Banaras Metal Repose Craft and Varanasi Glass Beads have already been issued.
GI expert Kanth said that Varanasi has the privilege to have 18 GI products out of 34 in Uttar Pradesh, with an annual turnover of about ₹22,500 crore. Around 20 lakh artisans are associated with GI products in and around Varanasi. At present, 10 more products from Varanasi are in the process of getting a GI tag. Efforts are on to get GI tag for agro products, horticulture products, special rice and sweets in the coming days.
On this occasion, several officials along with artisans and experts related to GI products were present.
-
VTI students sensitised on protecting biodiversity
As part of ongoing Prithvi Utsav, Prithvi Innovations celebrated International Biodiversity Day on May 22 and World Turtle Day on May 23 with the students and faculty members of Vocational Training Institute, Chatemeel, in association with Uttar Pradesh State Biodiversity Board and Department of Forest, Lucknow.
-
Some TB testing kits recalled over result accuracy doubts
Consumables/kits for testing samples of TB patients via Truenat machines of five different batches have been recalled from centres across Uttar Pradesh after the firm manufacturing them said “they might give faulty results”. Dr Santosh Gupta joint director (Tuberculosis) issued a circular to all additional directors and district tuberculosis control officer to ensure kits/consumables of these five particular batches were returned.
-
Kejriwal extends ‘warm welcome’ to new Delhi lieutenant governor, praises ex-LG
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday extended a 'warm welcome' to the new lieutenant governor of the Union territory, Vinai Kumar Saxena, shortly after the latter was appointed to the post by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor also extended his best wishes to Saxena's predecessor, Anil Baijal.
-
Punjab Congress chief Warring dares Jakhar to contest Sangrur LS bypoll
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday dared former chief Sunil Jakhar, who recently left the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, to contest the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll. The Sangrur Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann relinquished it on winning the assembly elections and becoming the Punjab chief minister.
-
Amawaman lake set for Bihar’s first parasailing facility
In a first in Bihar, West Champaran district is set to introduce parasailing and other adventurous water sports in Amawaman lake along national highway following its successful trial on Sunday, said officials. Located about 200 km from state capital Patna, Amawaman lake is currently used for immersion of idols of Goddess Saraswati and Durga. West Champaran a tourist hub, blessed as it is with numerous Buddhist and Gandhian landmarks, besides Valmiki Tiger Reserve.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics