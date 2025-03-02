Despite 8 GOs, lawmakers say officers not taking their calls

At least eight Government Orders (GOs) in the past four years, including one issued on Friday, have instructed senior officers to feed the contact numbers of public representatives, receive and respond to phone calls of MPs and legislators and always call back if busy in a meeting. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a note of the violation of government’s instructions, and the GOs have been issued to reiterate them. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

There, however, appears no let-up in complaints from the public representatives, who have continued to point out that the officers in districts are not taking their calls. Quoting the GOs issued since 2021, the state government in its order on Friday has asked all the divisional commissioners and district magistrates to ensure that the instructions about the phone calls from the public representatives are followed or else “disciplinary action” will be taken against them.

“... despite directives issued by the chief secretary through video conferencing to divisional commissioners/district magistrates it has come to the state government’s notice that different officers are neither taking calls from the members of the state legislature nor are they returning the calls. Hon’ble members are raising this issue in the House and at the parliamentary monitoring committees and this leads to an uneasy situation for the government which is regrettable,” said the state government vide orders issued on February 28, 2025 by principal secretary, parliamentary affairs, JP Singh.

“Yes, there are complaints from MLAs that the officers refuse to take their calls. This issue has been brought to my notice, and I have asked the MLAs to come with proof. We will act under relevant rules against the officers violating the instructions given in this regard,” said Vidhan Sabha speaker Satish Mahana.

“The state government has issued several Government Orders in the past. This time, the issue was raised in the Vidhan Sabha and the state government has decided to reiterate the orders issued earlier. The state government will take disciplinary action in case of any complaints now,” said the principal secretary, parliamentary affairs.

Although the ruling party legislators refuse to go on record on the issue, they make such complaints against some officers.

“There are consistent complaints of officers refusing to take phone calls from the public representatives. The state government’s repeated orders have failed to make any impact, and this indicates that the bureaucracy dominates the functioning of this government,” said Samajwadi Party MLA Pankaj Malik.

“Not taking calls is the breach of privilege of the public representatives. At the privilege committee, we have dealt with such issues. Whenever there are complaints, the state government repeats this order. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has time and asked the officers to ensure that the calls of public representatives are taken by them and action is taken on the complaints brought to their notice,” said BJP MLC Vijay Pathak and the party’s UP unit vice- president, who has worked as chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad’s privilege committee.

Besides this, the state government has issued about a dozen GOs since 2017 asking the officers to accord the protocol to be followed in case of the public representatives while inviting them or planning for seating them at official meetings. It has received at least 50 complaints for violation of protocol in four years. These complaints included that the officers sat on decorated chairs (with white towels) at official meetings while the legislators were provided ordinary chairs. On October 7, 2024, the state government asked the officers for strict compliance of the subsidiary warrant of precedence and asked for decorating the chairs of public representatives with a white towel as is done as a routine in the case of seats of senior officers.