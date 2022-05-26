Despite arrest of Kharwar gang members, Prayagraj police still on alert

Even after the arrest of members of Bihar-based Kharwar gang for their involvement in the recent multiple murders in Prayagraj, the district police are keeping strict vigil at deserted spots, especially around railway stations in trans-Ganga area, to prevent repeat of such crimes, a top police official said.

To note, involvement of Kharwar gang based in Rohtas district of Bihar has been found in murders of five members of a family in Khevrajpur village of Tharwai last month and murders of four members of a family in Phaphamau earlier. Besides murders, the members gang raped three of the women victims at Phaphamau and Tharwai incidents.

Police had arrested seven members of the gang, including women, in two separate encounters. Even on Thursday, police arrested eight members of Kharwar gang in Soraon area.

But despite this, police are keeping strict vigil at places where members of vagabond criminal gangs may take shelter.

Such places include areas near railway stations, railway tracks, under culverts, thick bushes and other deserted spots.

During the last few weeks, police received inputs about movements of suspicious persons at Holagarh, Tharwai, Phaphamau and Soraon. Soon after receiving inputs, patrol teams were alerted who reached the spot and questioned the suspects.

Cops, who showed negligence after receiving inputs, were rebuked by SSP Ajay Kumar.

The SSP said “In most inputs nothing incriminating was found during questioning from the suspects. However, serious action is taken on all information received from people in trans-Ganga areas. All police stations in trans-Ganga area have been asked to keep strict vigil near railway stations as investigations till now have suggested that Kharwar gang members travel to their targeted areas in trains. They then reach the targeted house on foot and then return to their settlement after committing the crime. They disperse and return to their native places soon after they get a chance.”

Besides regular patrolling in remote rural areas, police teams are also identifying houses that are located close to main roads and away from other houses in the village as such houses are mostly on target of Kharwar gang.

Eight more members of Kharwar gang arrested

Soraon police of trans-Ganga on Thursday arrested eight members of notorious Kharwar gang, who were planning to commit a robbery, police said.

Two country made pistols, some ammunition, screw driver, iron rod, hammer and other tools used for robbery and assaulting victims were recovered from their possession, SSP Ajay Kumar said.

“Acting on tip-off, team of Soraon police under SHO Ashok Kumar surrounded an orchard near Bankat Highway where the suspects were hatching a robbery plan. The miscreants opened fire on police team but were nabbed after a chase. Those arrested are Iqbal Kharwar and his son Sanjay Kharwar, Muske Kharwar and Siddhu Kharwar of Kaimur district of Bihar and Ajay Saroj, Shivkumar Saroj, Vishal Saroj of Mirzapur district along with Deva Chaudhary of Jahanabad in Bihar,” the SSP said.

The arrested persons informed police that they were active members of Naval or Nabla Kharwar gang whose other members were arrested earlier. They carry out reconnaissance before committing the crime robbery in trans-Ganga areas of the district.