Despite arrest of Kharwar gang members, Prayagraj police still on alert
Even after the arrest of members of Bihar-based Kharwar gang for their involvement in the recent multiple murders in Prayagraj, the district police are keeping strict vigil at deserted spots, especially around railway stations in trans-Ganga area, to prevent repeat of such crimes, a top police official said.
To note, involvement of Kharwar gang based in Rohtas district of Bihar has been found in murders of five members of a family in Khevrajpur village of Tharwai last month and murders of four members of a family in Phaphamau earlier. Besides murders, the members gang raped three of the women victims at Phaphamau and Tharwai incidents.
Police had arrested seven members of the gang, including women, in two separate encounters. Even on Thursday, police arrested eight members of Kharwar gang in Soraon area.
But despite this, police are keeping strict vigil at places where members of vagabond criminal gangs may take shelter.
Such places include areas near railway stations, railway tracks, under culverts, thick bushes and other deserted spots.
During the last few weeks, police received inputs about movements of suspicious persons at Holagarh, Tharwai, Phaphamau and Soraon. Soon after receiving inputs, patrol teams were alerted who reached the spot and questioned the suspects.
Cops, who showed negligence after receiving inputs, were rebuked by SSP Ajay Kumar.
The SSP said “In most inputs nothing incriminating was found during questioning from the suspects. However, serious action is taken on all information received from people in trans-Ganga areas. All police stations in trans-Ganga area have been asked to keep strict vigil near railway stations as investigations till now have suggested that Kharwar gang members travel to their targeted areas in trains. They then reach the targeted house on foot and then return to their settlement after committing the crime. They disperse and return to their native places soon after they get a chance.”
Besides regular patrolling in remote rural areas, police teams are also identifying houses that are located close to main roads and away from other houses in the village as such houses are mostly on target of Kharwar gang.
Eight more members of Kharwar gang arrested
Soraon police of trans-Ganga on Thursday arrested eight members of notorious Kharwar gang, who were planning to commit a robbery, police said.
Two country made pistols, some ammunition, screw driver, iron rod, hammer and other tools used for robbery and assaulting victims were recovered from their possession, SSP Ajay Kumar said.
“Acting on tip-off, team of Soraon police under SHO Ashok Kumar surrounded an orchard near Bankat Highway where the suspects were hatching a robbery plan. The miscreants opened fire on police team but were nabbed after a chase. Those arrested are Iqbal Kharwar and his son Sanjay Kharwar, Muske Kharwar and Siddhu Kharwar of Kaimur district of Bihar and Ajay Saroj, Shivkumar Saroj, Vishal Saroj of Mirzapur district along with Deva Chaudhary of Jahanabad in Bihar,” the SSP said.
The arrested persons informed police that they were active members of Naval or Nabla Kharwar gang whose other members were arrested earlier. They carry out reconnaissance before committing the crime robbery in trans-Ganga areas of the district.
Two lieutenants of Uddhav Thackeray on ED radar
Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Shiv Sena's two key leaders, who are involved in running the affairs in the civic body and making preparations for the polls, are on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate. The agency on Thursday raided seven properties of senior Sena leader and transport minister Anil Parab, who is close to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Four killed as jeep rolls down gorge in Himachal’s Mandi district
Four people, including two cousins, were killed when their Tempo Trax pick-up jeep skidded off the road and fell into a 100-metre gorge at Khuhan in Seraj area of Mandi district late on Wednesday. Police identified the victims as driver Durga Dass 41, Khem Raj, 30, Bhupinder Singh, 36, and all natives of Balichowki area, 23, Saran Das. The bodies were taken to Mandi for autopsy.
Sunjuwan terror attack: NIA arrests key Jaish operative
The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key accused of proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit in the April 22 terror attack case in Jalalabad near Sunjuwan military station, which had left a CISF ASI and two Jaish suicide attackers dead in a six-hour-long gun battle. The key accused has been identified as a Jaish operative Abid Ahmad Mir, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, a resident of Putrigam in Pulwama district. Further investigation into the case continues.
My pillar of support is gone, says slain Kashmiri actor Amreen Bhat’s father
Hushroo village, Budgam : Like the two columns supporting the front of their two-storey modest house deep inside the Chadoora tehsil of central Kashmir, Amreen Bhat was the main pillar of support for the Bhat family, her ailing father and her elder sister's family. Amreen, in her 30s, was killed when two strangers, one with a hidden pistol, entered their courtyard and asked her 10-year-old nephew to call her Massi (aunt).
3 LeT terrorists, porter killed as army foils infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara
The security forces on Thursday killed three infiltrators near the Line of Control (Loc) in Kupwara district's Jumgund area. One Army's porter namely Ab Lateef Mir of Kuchiban, Jummagund, got injured in the encounter. In the last 24 hours, the forces have killed six militants, including three Pakistani nationals, in separate encounters in north Kashmir. Jumgund village is close to LoC in Kupwara and is considered a traditional infiltration route from PoK into Kashmir valley.
