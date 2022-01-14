Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Despite low key affair, warmth of Lohri spreads cheer in Lucknow

While a few residents’ welfare associations cancelled celebrations, Khalsa Inter College organised a programme on Naka Gurudwara premises
People celebrate Lohri around a bonfire in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Most of the people in the state capital opted for scaled down Lohri celebrations this year due to the Covid surge and ringed in festivities at home with family.

A programme was organized by Khalsa Inter College on the Naka Gurudwara premises on Thursday to mark the occasion. President of Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee and manager of Khalsa Inter College, Rajendra Singh Bagga, highlighted the social importance of Lohri, the festival that marks the harvesting season of crops.

“Lohri is a social, not a religious festival. The Punjabi community celebrates it on the eve of Makar Sankranti. People offered puffed rice, munchies and popcorn to the fire god (bonfire),” he said.

“The festival of Lohri was earlier called Tilodi. The word is derived from the words Til (sesame seeds) and rhodi (jaggery). On this occasion, people circle around the fire, wishing to spend their life in happiness and peace. After Lohri, the nights become shorter and the days become bigger,” added Bagga.

“Due to Covid protocols, Lohri celebrations have been restricted within families and large gatherings were avoided,” said Nirmal Singh, a resident of Alambagh.

Gagan Bagga, a resident of Krishnna Nagar said, “Our families celebrated Lohri with a bonfire. But this time, we didn’t invite guests for the celebrations.”

Meanwhile, Samar Vihar Residents’ Welfare Association, Ashiana Residents’ Welfare Association and Patel Nagar Residents’ Society cancelled celebrations due to a surge in Covid cases.

