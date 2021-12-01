Devotees motivated to cast votes during UP polls at nine-day Ramkatha in Prayagraj

To motivate people to vote in the upcoming UP assembly polls next year, an awareness programme was held during the nine-day Ramkatha in Dhumanganj area of Prayagraj that concluded on Tuesday.

On the last day of Ramkatha, devotees turned up in large numbers and took oath to use their voting rights during the 2022 UP assembly polls.

The Ramakatha was organised at Har Har Mahadeo Shiv Mandir where Katha vachak from Vrindavan Shri Ankit Krishna Ji Maharaj is narrating Katha.

The manager of the event Katha Rahul Singh said “Not only devotees are listening to Ramkatha but are also being made aware of their duty of casting their votes in the upcoming UP assembly polls. The voters are being given oath for using their voting rights for a strong democracy and making a strong government.”

Singh said the aim behind the move is to increase voting percentage in the polls. The devotees are also being offered help in sorting out problems regarding voter list and voter identity card etc.

Meanwhile, district election office will also launch a campaign to motivate people to use their voting rights.

“Under the drive, voters will be approached at their doorsteps. District Election department has identified localities with low voting percentage and will lay focus on such areas. The campaign will continue till December 31 and stress will be laid on Allahabad North assembly constituency where voting percentage was comparatively low than other constituencies,” ADM (administration) Harshdev Pandey said.

The campaign will be launched soon after review of voter lists. Similar drives will be launched in constituencies under Sadar tehsil, he added.