Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Dial 112 awareness drive held on Indo-Nepal border
lucknow news

Dial 112 awareness drive held on Indo-Nepal border

Besides law and order, people can use this service for informing about fire, natural disaster and medical emergency
For representation only (HT File Photo)
Updated on May 19, 2022 10:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Dial 112 launched a special awareness drive on the Indo-Nepal border and in the adjoining districts of Gorakhpur, Kushinagar and Maharajganj, on Thursday. The drive led by additional director general 112, aimed at highlighting the services of Dial 112 and how it can be of help in case of emergency.

Ashok Kumar Singh, ADG, 112, said that other than issues of brawls and other law and order situations, people can also use this service for informing about fire, any natural disaster, medical emergency and others.

“Under the drive, various cultural events were organised in order to make people aware of the services of Dial 112,” Singh said.

The teams created awareness among the locals and also distributed literature among the masses.

A similar drive was carried out on the Sanauli border where the Seema Suraksha Bal personnel also took part in the drive. On the occasion, people were also made aware of traffic rules and ongoing welfare schemes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP